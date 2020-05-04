  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:bears, South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — A mother bear was captured on camera helping her three cubs swim up in South Lake Tahoe over the weekend.

The video was posted by the South Lake Tahoe Fire Fighters Association.

Firefighters say they were called out to the scene for a mother bear who had reportedly gotten separated from one of her three cubs.

In the video, the mother bear can be seen swimming up to the cub at the Keys Marina. Determined to save her little ones, she was able to coax the bear onto her back and swim them to safety.

The family is last seen getting out of the water and going back into the woods.

Watch the video above.

