SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) — A burglary suspect is behind bars in Solano County after multiple run-ins with law enforcement Monday night.
The Solano County Sheriff’s office said they received a call about a suspicious person peeking into windows in the central part of the county Monday night. An hour later, they contacted a vehicle in the same area and said passenger Joseph Wheat matched the description of the prowler. Without evidence of any crimes committed, deputies let Wheat go.
Two hours later, deputies were called to the same area for a burglary where they say Wheat was found drinking orange juice in a stranger’s home.
He was arrested on burglary charges and parole violations and is being held on $110,000 bail.