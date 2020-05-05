



WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — California ranchers are trying to avoid a beef shortage, reassuring consumers there will be enough supply, but some grocery stores are already feeling the pain.

“There’s no meat in there. I’m serious, there’s no meat in there,” one West Sacramento shopper said Tuesday.

From some grocery stores to fast food places, shoppers at certain locations say there is a need for beef.

“Just bits and pieces. Everything is gone, it’s not fully stocked at all, what so ever,” the shopper said.

READ ALSO: Longtime Nursing Assistant At Woodland Senior Living Facility Dies From Coronavirus Complications

Now California ranchers are planning to get ahead of any beef problem before it becomes a long-term problem. Especially as more meat processing plants are shutting down due to COVID-19 concerns.

But so far, no plants in California have shut down. There have only been a few slowdowns.

California is the fifth-largest producer of cattle in the nation with almost 14,000 ranchers.

Still, consumers remain worried as store shelves sit empty.