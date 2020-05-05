Comments
ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — Wildfire Preparedness Week started Monday, but this year getting ready for the annual challenge of battling large blazes takes on a whole new meaning as crews across the state face a combination higher fire danger and the COVID-19 outbreak.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the concern is how to safely stage mass evacuations in a time of social distancing. Shelter space will be limited so fire departments are asking people to take action now to keep fires from getting out of hand.