California wildfire season


ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — Wildfire Preparedness Week started Monday, but this year getting ready for the annual challenge of battling large blazes takes on a whole new meaning as crews across the state face a combination higher fire danger and the COVID-19 outbreak.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the concern is how to safely stage mass evacuations in a time of social distancing. Shelter space will be limited so fire departments are asking people to take action now to keep fires from getting out of hand.

