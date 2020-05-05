California Begins Preparations For Wildfire Season Amid Coronavirus PandemicWildfire Preparedness Week started Monday, but this year getting ready for the annual challenge of battling large blazes takes on a whole new meaning.

California Becomes First State To Borrow From Feds To Pay Unemployment ClaimsCalifornia has become the first state to borrow money from the federal government so it can continue paying out claims for unemployment benefits during the pandemic.

South Lake Tahoe Proposes Economic Reopening As County Defies Statewide Stay-At-Home OrderThe city of South Lake Tahoe has drafted a letter addressed to the governor's office requesting permission to begin reopening its economy.

Scandia In Sacramento Reopens For Outdoor Activities Only All visitors will have to wear masks if they plan to partake in outdoor activities like putt-putt golf.