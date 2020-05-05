SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A new Costco Business Center is coming to Sacramento next month.
The new location is similar to other Costco Warehouses but caters to small businesses. It is set to open on June 4 and is located at 3360 El Camino Avenue in Sacramento.
The Business Center has different hours as well and will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. It’s one of only 19 locations nationwide. It also offers same-day delivery for businesses.
Some of the features of the new location include larger selections of drinks, snacks, other foods. Additionally, ingredients are sold in larger quantities intended for restaurants.
The Costco Business Center is open to all members. You can learn more here: https://www.costcobusinessdelivery.com/sacramento.html