



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento is the farm-to-fork capital of the world, but the coronavirus has impacted many in this region – so much so that a big bank has stepped in to help.

Clint Johns is a chef at Camden Spit and Larder on the Capitol Mall. Take-out wasn’t cutting it, so the restaurant teamed with the state to provide hundreds of boxed lunches to different groups – including the homeless and low-income families.

“It’s definitely been a learning curve,” he said.

They will apply for a new “fork to farm” grant for restaurants and farmers sponsored by Bank of America in Sacramento. Each can apply for up to $2,500, with $100,000 being given out in all.

“Every little bit helps no matter what,” Johns said.

Dave Vierra’s family has farmed the same fields in West Sacramento for nearly 100 years.

“We were hopeful at this point everything would be back to normal. Obviously that’s not going to happen,” said Dave Vierra.

The stay-at-home order has impacted his business, so he will apply for the grant as well.

“We just came into production and we are going to start having a problem with supply and not demand,” he said.

Not only are restaurants closed for table service, people aren’t out and about downtown during the week.

“Farmers markets are being shut down during the week. Normally, we would have started May 1,” Vierra said.

There are 1.5 million acres of farmland in the Sacramento region – and many are hungry for some help.

“It’s not what we are used to, but we are adapting [and] keeping restaurants relevant,” said Johns.

The grant will be administered by the Downtown Sacramento Foundation. To apply, head to their webpage at: https://www.downtownsac.org/about/dsf/fork-2-farm/.