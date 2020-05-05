Billions Of People Could Live In Areas Too Hot For Humans By 2070, Study SaysIf the planet continues to warm at current levels over the next 50 years, up to 3 billion people could be living in areas that are too hot for humans, a new study has found.

Expired License Struggles Amid DMV Closures - Virtual Services May HelpThe DMV touted its new virtual services that are intended to reduce the need for in-person office visits and help people get during the COVID-19 shutdown Tuesday.

Longtime Nursing Assistant At Woodland Senior Living Facility Dies From Coronavirus ComplicationsA nursing assistant who worked for decades at a nursing facility in Woodland has died from the novel coronavirus.

A New Kind Of Costco Is Coming To SacramentoA new Costco Business Center is coming to Sacramento next month.