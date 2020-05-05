  • CBS13On Air

GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) — The search is on for a pursuit suspect after Grass Valley police located more than a pound of methamphetamine in an abandoned vehicle Tuesday.

The police department said an officer tried to pull over a Chevrolet for minor mechanical violations but the vehicle would not stop, prompting a pursuit. Officers terminated the pursuit after the vehicle continued to drive recklessly, endangering other drivers.

Not long after they ended the chase, a 911 caller told police a vehicle had crashed and the driver ran from the scene. Responding officers found the abandoned suspect vehicle with more than a pound of blue meth inside.

The incident is still under investigation.

