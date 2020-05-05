Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Officers are investigating an incident that left one person shot and another person struck by a car in Sacramento late Tuesday morning.
The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. along the 800 block of Lampasas Avenue.
Sacramento police say officers responded to investigate a report about a car accident involving a pedestrian. At the scene, officers found two injured men – with one of them suffering from a gunshot wound.
Investigators believe the man who was shot was trying to drive away when he struck a pedestrian, the other person hurt.
Both men have been taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this point.
No information about any possible suspects has been released at this point.