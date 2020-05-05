Comments
ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Firefighters are investigating after a fire damaged a duplex in Roseville on Tuesday morning.
The incident started around 6:30 a.m. in the Vineyard neighborhood of Roseville.
Roseville Fire says firefighters responded and found flames coming from the side of one duplex. Everyone was safely out of the home and firefighters quickly went to work.
Firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading to any other unit.
Exactly what caused the fire is now under investigation.