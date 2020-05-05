



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Starting Tuesday, Sacramento County will allow anyone over the age of 18 to get tested for coronavirus regardless of symptoms.

“Anyone who wants to go and get tested who’s 18 can go to Project Baseline. They don’t need to meet symptom criteria to be able to get a testing appointment,” Sacramento County spokesperson Samantha Mott said. “Whenever you expand testing and you’re just testing more people you’re going to see additional positives.“

But Mott says the more you know, the safer you are.

”Testing folks who are asymptomatic, they’d be able to know and really self-quarantine,” Mott said.

But, Sacramento is not the only county expanding testing. The new Yolo County fairgrounds testing facility is now open for business for anyone eager to get tested.

Optum Services is the company in charge of the Yolo county facility. They’re requiring screening and an appointment to get tested. The company says they’re capable of testing 130 people a day.

Testing in both counties is free. Optum Services says they will either bill insurance companies or if you don’t have insurance the state will be expected to pay for it.

It’s a piece of mind thing for everyone.

“It’s worth it for me to know,” Annie Torres in Yolo County said.

Police, firefighters, and business owners are taking advantage of their nearby testing facility.

Torres said it was easy to get a test. She went to the website and filled out a form in about two minutes.

“[I have] a little bit of a tight cough, probably allergies, but when it’s coinciding with COVID-19 symptoms, I’d rather be safe than sorry,” she said.