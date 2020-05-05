Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) — A fatal hit-and-run suspect was arraigned Tuesday for the homicide of Rodney Hu in Stockton over the weekend.
Police say Dontae Wilburn, 34, struck and killed Hu in a strip mall parking lot on Saturday. A second victim, a woman also in her 40s, was hospitalized with minor injuries.
On Tuesday, Wilburn was charged with willful, premeditated murder, gross vehicular manslaughter, hit and run, property damage, and resisting arrest.
He is being held on $2.5 million bail and is due back in court on May 29.