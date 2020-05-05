Comments
EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — A man was arrested for reportedly sneaking onto El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office property and setting a boat on fire last week.
The sheriff’s office posted surveillance video from the incident to Facebook, showing a person in a fenced-in grassy area at 4:17 a.m. The person is seen throwing something that appears to be on fire at a boat and running away. The boat quickly becomes engulfed in flames.
According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect, Robert Franco, entered the property through a hole in the fence. Franco was identified and arrested.
The investigation into the incident is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Katz at katzt@edso.org.