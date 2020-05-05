Comments
WOODLAND (CBS13) — Officials say almost all school parking lots in Woodland have now been set up as WiFi hotspots to help students who may not have internet access at home.
The Woodland Unified School District said all but Lee Middle School and Woodland Adult Education’s parking lots now have WiFi access.
Families that qualify for free and reduced school lunches are also being urged to apply for district-provided internet access.
The application can be found here: https://www.MySchoolApps.com.