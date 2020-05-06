STOCKTON (CBS13) — A Stockton CHP officer helped save a man trapped in an overturned vehicle in a canal Wednesday.

Officer Arceo was called to a vehicle upside down in the water around 3:30 p.m. When he arrived at the scene, he took off his gun belt and boots and jumped into the water. He then broke the rear window with his baton and cut the driver’s seatbelt with a pocket knife.

With the help of two Good Samaritans, he grabbed the driver’s hand and pulled him out safely. The driver was taken to a local hospital where he’s expected to recover.

Stockton CHP said Officer Arceo is no stranger to heroism, he was awarded the CHP Medal of Valor a few years ago for pulling a motorist out of a burning vehicle.