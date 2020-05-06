SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he has signed an executive order that extends workers’ compensation benefits to essential workers who have contracted the coronavirus.

Front-line workers will be eligible for workers comp benefits for 60 days, with the program also retroactive to March 19.

Newsom announced the order at his daily press conference on Wednesday. Noting that it was National Nurses Day, the governor thanked front-line workers for their heroism during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Thank you for a job well done,” Newsom said. “This is the least we could do in terms of targeting that support.”

By Thursday, the governor’s office is expected to release guidelines that modify the stay-at-home order and will allow some businesses to reopen for at least pick-up orders.

However, many other businesses will remain closed until phase 3 of loosening restrictions – a point made clear by how Newsom hasn’t had a haircut in some time.

“I think it’s pretty obvious to you I have not had a haircut. I’m a little embarrassed,” Newsom said.

Newsom quipped that his daughter wanted to cut his hair, but her tools weren’t adequate.

“There was an experiment with Brooklyn, my daughter, where she did offer because she was a bit ‘embarrassed’ with her father,” Newsom said. “She offered to cut it, but she brought out some of her craft scissors, which certainly weren’t up for the task.”

The governor stressed that his family and his staff are abiding by social distancing guidelines, noting that he and other State Capitol workers have their temperatures taken before being let in.

“We practice what we preach,” Newsom said.

Newsom also announced on Wednesday hat the state was launching a new website that aims to help people find coronavirus testing information. The governor has said that substantially increasing testing capacity will be one of the ways the state can get on the path to reopening.

Still, Newsom cautioned that it may take longer than people think to get back to normal.

“I just hope people are preparing themselves, not just for the clarity around these [unemployment] numbers, but preparing for the effort that we all need to engage together,” Newsom said.

Keeping workers healthy and safe will be one of the main points of emphasis as the state moves into the second phase of reopening, Newsom said.

Newsom also noted that he’ll be working with other counties across the state that want to go further into the reopening process.