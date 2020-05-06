A New Kind Of Costco Is Coming To SacramentoThe new location is similar to other Costco Warehouses but caters to small businesses. It is set to open on June 4 and is located at 3360 El Camino Avenue in Sacramento. Katie Johnston reports.

2 hours ago

Sac State Parking Garage Turned Into WiFi HotspotIt might just look like a normal structure, but it's got a lot of high-tech in it.

4 hours ago

CBS13 News AM News Update - 5/6/20The latest headlines.

4 hours ago

Yuba Sutter Mall ReopeningGov. Gavin Newsom has called Yuba and Sutter's plans to push ahead with reopening a "big mistake."

4 hours ago

Sacramento County Could See In-Person Dining Return Next WeekThe move would come with significant changes to how eating out used to be.

4 hours ago