



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento County could see in-person dining return as soon as next week.

The county health officer says his team is working a list of businesses that he thinks are ready to reopen as California moves into this second phase of loosening the stay-at-home order.

That list includes restaurants, the health officer says.

He says the plan would fall under Gov. Gavin Newsom’s regional approach that will let some places ease restrictions sooner than others.

Sacramento County’s confirmed cases of coronavirus have continued to rise, up to 1,142 as of Wednesday morning, while deaths – despite reaching 47 – have started to see only incremental increases.

Further, starting this week, the county is now allowing anyone over the age of 18 to get tested for COVID-19 regardless of symptoms.

The county says they would get the governor’s approval before moving ahead with allowing businesses to reopen.

Even if the plans move ahead, Newsom and other California leaders have warned that things will look different. Restaurants that do open will likely have limited seating, while patrons may have to wear masks or have their temperature taken before entering.