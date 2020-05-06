  • CBS13On Air

Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Officers say they discovered a suspected pipe bomb in the car of a pair of suspects who were allegedly driving recklessly in Stockton overnight.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. Stockton police say they got a call about a vehicles driving recklessly – with passengers inside allegedly waving firearms around.

The suspected pipe bomb found by officers inside the car. (Credit: Stockton Police Department)

One of the cars matching the description of the suspects was spotted near March Lane and Pacific Avenue. Officers pulled over that car and soon started a search.

Inside the car, officers discovered a loaded gun, drugs, and a pipe bomb. A bomb squad was called out and dealt with the device, police say.

In total, two people were arrested and are facing multiple charges: 31-year-old Marcelino Almarez and 34-year-old Leticia Desmond.

