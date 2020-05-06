STOCKTON (CBS13) — Officers say they discovered a suspected pipe bomb in the car of a pair of suspects who were allegedly driving recklessly in Stockton overnight.
The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. Stockton police say they got a call about a vehicles driving recklessly – with passengers inside allegedly waving firearms around.
One of the cars matching the description of the suspects was spotted near March Lane and Pacific Avenue. Officers pulled over that car and soon started a search.
Inside the car, officers discovered a loaded gun, drugs, and a pipe bomb. A bomb squad was called out and dealt with the device, police say.
In total, two people were arrested and are facing multiple charges: 31-year-old Marcelino Almarez and 34-year-old Leticia Desmond.