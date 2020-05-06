  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Three men have been arrested for allegedly stealing high-value farm equipment in Sutter County.

Walton, Lewis, and Chohan (l-r) (credit: Sutter County Sheriff’s Dept.)

Sutter County Sheriff’s Department detectives say the three allegedly stole equipment valued in excess of $200,000. After a weeks-long investigation into the thefts, detectives and NET-5 agents on Tuesday set up an undercover sting operation and arrested 39-year-old Matthew Lewis of Yuba City, 39-year-old Joshua Walton of Yuba, and 42-year-old Jatinder Chohan of Yuba City on several charges, including possession of stolen property, grand theft, conspiracy, and resisting arrest, according to a sheriff’s department statement.

Authorities also recovered about $100,000 worth of farm equipment believed to have been stolen by the suspects.

All three suspects were booked and released due to the zero bail emergency statewide bail schedule.

