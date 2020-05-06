  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — A Sacramento County bar was the scene of a fire late Wednesday morning.

The incident started around 10 a.m. at the Ye Old Sticky Wicket bar near Madison Avenue and Hemlock Street.

Metro Fire says crews were able to knock down the flames within a half-hour. No injuries were reported.

Exactly what led up to the fire is unclear. The extent of the damage is also unclear at this point.

