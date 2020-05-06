



YUBA COUNTY (CBS13) — Three days after some Yuba-Sutter area businesses reopened, public health officials are warning them to enforce social distancing and face mask protocols.

In a letter sent to the business community Wednesday, Dr. Phuong Luu said: “it has become clear a number of businesses are not enacting required protocols to ensure the safety of the community.”

Luu noted media reports from newly-opened businesses showed shops serving customers with a lack of social distancing and face coverings. The health department has also received reports from community members.

On Monday, stores like nail salons, malls, and restaurants could all open their doors if they made room for proper social distancing. Face coverings are also required in both counties in public areas, especially in places where social distancing is not possible.

Yuba and Sutter county officials say they can’t wait any longer while they watch their residents struggle to get by. The new orders issued by the Yuba-Sutter health officer this past week conflict with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s continued stay-at-home order.

Dr. Luu told businesses “it is imperative to make all necessary adjustments to the way we conduct business in our community immediately so that we do not run the risk of seeing a resurgence and need to go back to stricter orders.”