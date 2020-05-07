SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — One of Arden Fair Mall’s major anchors won’t be reopening even once the state starts peeling back stay-at-home orders.

An Arden Fair official confirmed on Thursday that the Nordstrom store will be permanently closed.

The closure appears to be part of Nordstrom’s announcement this week that they will be shuttering 16 stores across the country as the coronavirus pandemic tanked retail sales.

Arden Fair is planning on opening its retail stores to curbside pick-up only come Friday. The mall has been closed since mid-March due to the coronavirus crisis, but Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to outline some new guidelines on Thursday that will allow some stores to reopen with restrictions.

Nordstrom’s other store at the Roseville Galleria will be staying open, the official said.

About 375 employees will be out of a job permanently with Nordstrom’s Arden Fair store closure.