AUBURN (CBS13) – Four staff members and 10 patients at an Auburn nursing facility have tested positive for coronavirus, according to the Placer County Public Health Department.
Health officials said all residents and staff of Auburn Ravine Terrace, a skilled nursing facility located on Auburn Ravine Road, were tested and no other individuals tested positive.
The conditions of the patients are unknown at this time.
As of May 5, the California Department of Public Health reported that 859 health care workers at nursing facilities and 3,276 nursing facility residents throughout the state have tested positive for COVID-19.