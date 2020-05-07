CARMICHAEL (CBS13) – The California Department of Motor Vehicles said they will reopen 25 field offices throughout the state beginning Friday to assist with transactions and appointments that require in-person visits.

The DMV said the reopenings amid the coronavirus pandemic are to serve transactions that can only be completed at a field office, including:

Paying registration for a vehicle impounded because of registration-related issues

Reinstating a driver license

Applications for reduced-fee or no-fee identification cards

Processing commercial driver license transactions

Applications for disabled person parking placards

Adding an ambulance certificate or firefighter endorsement to a driver license

Verifying a transit training document to drive a transit bus.

Processing DMV Express customers for REAL ID transactions, if time and space allows

Of the 25 offices, four are in and around the greater Sacramento region – including Modesto, Stockton, Carmichael and Yuba City.

The offices will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the exception of a 9 a.m. open on Wednesday.

The DMV said the field offices will focus on those transactions that require in-person visits and will direct customers to online services or other methods to complete their transactions, when applicable.

Social distancing and sanitation efforts will be a priority of the reopened offices, the agency said. Customers who need to visit a field office will be required to wear a face mask and remain at least six feet apart from others.

The agency said customers’ entry will be metered to allow for proper social distancing and they can choose to be sent a text message when it is time to enter the building to be served.

The remaining 21 field offices include locations in Arleta, Bakersfield, Concord, Fontana, Fresno, Fullerton, Glendale, Inglewood, Lancaster, Los Angeles, Montebello, Oakland Claremont, Palm Desert, Redding, Salinas, San Diego Normal, San Francisco, San Jose DLPC, San Marcos, Santa Ana and Santa Rosa.