EL DORADO HILLS (CBS13) – In a video making the rounds on YouTube, a doctor issued a passionate plea while breaking down what blew her mind while shopping at a Target in El Dorado Hills during the coronavirus pandemic.

There are over 11,000 views on Doctor Vanessa Walker’s video where she states that there were plenty of people at the store not practicing social distancing and shopping without masks.

“I felt safer in a hospital surrounded by patients with COVID than I did inside Target,” Dr. Walker, a pulmonary and critical care provider, said on her YouTube post.

Walker has seen firsthand just how devastating the virus is working with coronavirus patients who are using ventilators, but she said that pales in comparison to her trip to Target.

“I actually walked by a woman whose daughter commented on my mask, and the woman then made a statement about how basically, ‘She’s just too worried or too scared. Don’t worry about her, sweetie,’ ” Walker said in the video.

When asked why she made the video, Walker said she made it to remind people of the strides that have been made by the community battling the coronavirus thus far.

“I felt compelled to go out and make sure that people were aware that just because we are plateauing, that things seem to be improving, it’s improving because we are social distancing,” she said.

CBS13 stopped by the same Target that Walker visited to see what things looked like inside

There were plenty of people wearing masks, but there were just as many without them.

It’s a trend Walker said she feels slights all of the hard work done by those in the medical field.

“I just really see that as a sign of disrespect for those of us that are really working on the front lines and trying to save people’s lives,” Walker said.

The doctor hopes her online appeal can remind people we’re not out of the woods yet.

“This is not a matter of protecting yourself,” Walker said. “This is protecting your neighbor. Protecting your family. Making sure that you’re doing your part to slow the spread of this virus.”