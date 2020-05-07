MODESTO (CBS13) — A Modesto man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly shot at a car while with his child.

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon in the downtown Modesto area near 14th and K streets.

Modesto police say a man was sitting in his car when another man, 28-year-old Derrick Arnold, walked up. Arnold – who had his school-age child with him in his car – then allegedly started firing, hitting the other man several times.

The victim was able to flag down an ambulance, who then rushed him to a nearby hospital. He is expected to survive, police say.

Investigators say Arnold believed the other man was dating the child’s mother. No other information about what else may have led up to the shooting has been released.

Arnold was later arrested at his Modesto home and is now facing several charges, including attempted homicide, assault with a firearm and child endangerment.