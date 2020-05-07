



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Governor Gavin Newsom revealed California’s first community-spread case of the coronavirus occurred in a nail salon.

The governor made the remark responding to a reporter’s question about why nail salons couldn’t open up along with other retail businesses for phase 2 of the state’s reopening.

“This whole thing started in the state of California the first community-spread in a nail salon,” Newsom said. “I just want to remind you, remind everybody of that.”

The governor called it a reminder, but that detail is new. Newsom didn’t expand on that statement, and the California Department of Public Health would not comment either.

A spokesperson with the Solano County Public Health Office would not confirm if the nail salon the governor referenced was the same case they made public on February 27, when Solano County reported what they also described as the “state’s first case of community-spread coronavirus.”

For Sacrmamento nail salon owner Jessica Alyse, the forced closure of her business in the name of possibly saving lives is also putting her livelihood at risk.

“Whose helping me feed my children?” Alyse said. “Our sanitation is above many restaurants and other places that are conducting business right now. We feel like we’ve been left, like we’re just, we feel defeated right now, like we’re not being heard. We don’t matter.”

In Yuba and Sutter Counties, nail salons have opened in defiance of state orders along with many other businesses.

The California Board of Barbers and Cosmetology released a statement reading in part: ”If businesses continue to put public health and safety at risk by not following the state and local shelter in place orders, the Board may pursue disciplinary action against their license. This will not be taken lightly.”

California’s beauty industry in economic peril, during a pandemic the governor says requires he maintain the public’s protection.

“Right now all of our health indicators, and health directives that I received from health directors, across the state put some red flags in that space,” Newsom said.