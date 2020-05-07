



EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — Governor Gavin Newsom answered calls for local control over reopening Thursday during his daily press conference.

The governor is now saying counties can reopen on their own as long they meet a lengthy list of health criteria. But some counties have already chosen to defy state orders.

El Dorado County leaders are checking whether they meet the governor’s criteria. They are meeting Friday and plan to apply for his blessing if they do.

“We’ll try to provide some flexibility, but again, it’s a health-first frame,” Newsom said.

He said the framework for reopening is based on data and trends. Newsom has a list of about a dozen requirements which include: minimum daily testing, a minimum number of contact tracers, and that a county has no deaths in the past 14 days.

“These counties that want to move into the deeper part of the second phase have to do so in concurrence with their hospital system, in concurrence with their boards of supervisors,” Newsom said.

The governor’s requirements also include making sure nurses and doctors have enough protective gear and that hospitals are able to accommodate a 35% surge in patients.

At a quick glance, El Dorado County seems in good standing. They have not seen a single death from COVID-19. The county just announced two community test sites are opening that will provide 264 tests a day. However, that would be just under the governor’s daily minimum requirement.

The battle to balance health and the economy has patience wearing thin.

“I decided I just can’t do it anymore,” said Cherie Baldridge, who owns the El Dorado Cafe.

Baldridge is the other side of El Dorado County, a side that doesn’t have time to wait and where the state order no longer matters. She opened her cafe for in-house dining last week.

“I care about everything and everyone, but I have to survive because no one’s going to pay my rent,” Baldridge said.

County leaders already wrote a letter to the governor asking for local control and now they have the chance to “officially” get it.