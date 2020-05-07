



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The IRS says it wants stimulus money sent to the dead returned.

Several viewers have contacted CBS13 investigative reporter Call Kurtis, saying their dead relatives got the stimulus payments.

Anne Michaels, a mother of four, grandmother of nine, got $1,200 direct deposited into her bank account, but she died in January of last year. Her daughter couldn’t get an answer on what to do with the money.

“Why are they sending $1,200 stimulus checks to people who are deceased? That does not make sense to me at all. There are people who need that money,” Laurette Sparks said.

It was odd to us, the IRS didn’t have an answer on what to do last week. Now, the agency says the money must be returned by check or money order made out to the U.S. Treasury.

You can learn more on the IRS website.