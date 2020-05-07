



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Governor Gavin Newsom unveiled new health guidelines for retailers and manufacturers to reopen, with limits, starting Friday.

California will allow retailers that sell clothes, books and sporting goods to start offering curbside pickup. Many businesses tell CBS13 the plan is a formality from the state as many have already been delivering products curbside for weeks.

“People have moved forward without the concurrence of the state, that may be the case,” said Governor Newsom at his daily press conference Thursday.

The platform has worked for some, like Heather Wong from All Spicery in Sacramento. Her business was deemed essential.

“People perceive a need for spices,” she said.

She says most businesses are now worried about paying their rent.

“For the vast majority of small businesses, there are a lot of questions, about whether they’re going to be able to make their lease payments,” said Wong.

Some businesses say the curbside pickup won’t help them survive this pandemic.

“No help for someone like me,” said Tony Micallef, owner of Tony’s Sports Novelties.

Micallef says the governor’s phase 2 guidelines are not ideal.

“I don’t think it’s going to help me at all,” he said.

The governor’s plan also allows rural counties with fewer cases of the virus to reopen businesses sooner, beyond the statewide policy. But, they’ll have to meet a laundry list of criteria, and submit a plan to the state.

“We think that will increase appetite for people to move forward into this next phase,” Newsom said.

But for these small business owners, for them to stay afloat, they say they will require a pre-coronavirus shopping experience, something they don’t expect to see until long after this pandemic has passed.

“I’ve still got bills here, rent and PG&E, all the bills that come with owning a business, and no way of making any sales because my doors are closed,” said Micallef.

Office buildings, restaurants, museums and shopping malls will remain closed for now, but the governor is developing guidelines for those to reopen, and he is expecting to lay out guidelines for that come next Tuesday.