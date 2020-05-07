Filed Under:rancho cordova news, sacramento county

RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — Law enforcement officers are investigating a shooting that left at least one man hurt in Rancho Cordova late Thursday morning.

The scene is along the 10500 block of Mills Tower Drive.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, a shooting victim was found with a wound to his upper body. He has been taken to the hospital, but officers have not commented on his condition.

Officers are now at the scene looking for the suspect. Evacuations are being made in the area, the sheriff’s office says.

People are being asked to avoid the area if at all possible.

