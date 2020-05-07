RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — Law enforcement officers are investigating a shooting that left at least one man hurt in Rancho Cordova late Thursday morning.

The scene is along the 10500 block of Mills Tower Drive.

Police presence in the 10500 block of Mills Tower Drive in Rancho Cordova for a male shot in the upper body. Victim was transported to an area hospital. Units are on scene searching for suspect. Evacuations are being made. Please avoid the area. — Sacramento Sheriff (@sacsheriff) May 7, 2020

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, a shooting victim was found with a wound to his upper body. He has been taken to the hospital, but officers have not commented on his condition.

Officers are now at the scene looking for the suspect. Evacuations are being made in the area, the sheriff’s office says.

People are being asked to avoid the area if at all possible.

More information to come.