SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento Kings plan on reopening their practice facility at the Golden 1 Center starting on Monday, but some significant changes to ensure social distancing will be in effect.

The team made the decision to reopen the facility thanks to the Sacramento County Public Health Order that went into effect in May that allows non-contact recreational facilities to resume operations.

Only Kings players will be able to use the facility, and even then practice will be on a voluntary and individual basis.

Further, no more than four players will be allowed in at one time.

Staff will also be required to wear a mask at all times they are inside the facility.

Players and staff members will also be screened for their temperature upon entering, the team says.

No Sacramento Kings players have either been confirmed with coronavirus, the team says, nor have any exhibited symptoms.

The 2019-20 NBA season remains suspended and the league has not given any possible date of return.