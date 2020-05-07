DAVIS (CBS13) — Police are searching for an assault suspect who reportedly hit a man with a steel pipe on Tuesday.
According to Davis police, the male victim had several people inside his K Street apartment Tuesday evening and got into an argument with some of the guests. The argument allegedly got physical, and police say the victim was hit and kicked multiple times by one suspect, hit with an aluminum baseball bat by the second suspect, and struck with a steel pipe by the third.
The first two suspects, 28-year-old Norma Gentry and 27-year-old Jose Alex Rodriguez, were arrested on Thursday at a Woodland residence. Both are charged with felony assault charges.
Police are still searching for the third suspect, 27-year-old Dominique Krogstad.
Anyone with Information about Krogstad is asked to contact the Davis Police Department.
The victim was treated at Sutter Davis Hosptial.