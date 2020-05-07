Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) – The Stockton Police Department said a man is in custody after leading police on a chase in a stolen car and crashing into another vehicle.
The suspect was taken to the hospital to be checked for his injuries, police said, and no one else was hurt in the collision.
Stockton police said the pursuit happened at around 1:38 p.m. beginning in the area of N. El Dorado Street and East Iris Avenue and ending in the area of Interstate 5 and Downing Avenue.
The identity of the suspect has not been released.