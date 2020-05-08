FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — It’s an intimate setting different from what funerals used to look and feel like. Allowing CBS13 to share photos and video, Raymond Saccoccio said his family was finally able to say goodbye to his stepdaughter Beth after weeks of waiting.

“We were trying to wait as long as we could to do something,” said Raymond Saccoccio.

Her viewing was all done outside.

“Where people can drive through and see her, put down flowers,” he said.

Craig Bryan, president of Bryan-Braker Funeral Home in Fairfield, said caskets are now placed outside.

“With drapes, we’ve created temporary walls,” Bryan said.

The setting allowed friends and family to drive through to pay their respects while following social distancing protocols and gathering restrictions.

“They are remaining in their vehicles and the family is able to share some time with them,” Bryan said.

Saccoccio said hearts grew heavy for his family with every day that passed waiting to have a proper funeral for Beth.

“We are dealing with what we are dealing with here in these times,” he expressed.

Saccoccio said he’s grateful this way of healing was even an option and feels peace knowing his family has closure.

“She was great, I mean she had two young kids, a great person, everyone loved her,” he said. “We had our friends and family members that came through. They were just happy to be able to see her.”

Bryan said the funeral home took extra precautions sanitizing the tent where the immediate family gathered. There are still restrictions at the grave-site where no more than 10 people are allowed.