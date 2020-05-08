



CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — Tara Taylor is the founder of Single Moms Strong, a group supporting single parents. She says support is something especially important right now.

“They’re being a teacher, a caregiver, an employee all at the same time and I know it’s been difficult for everyone, but when you’re doing it on your own that’s a huge undertaking,” said Taylor.

With Mother’s Day right around the corner, Taylor couldn’t let Moms get overlooked. She’s bagging up Mother’s Day gifts, preparing boxed dinners, and even booking a DJ for a drive-through Mother’s Day celebration outside her office in Citrus Heights.

“I mean, how do you celebrate, right? Traditional celebrations are dinner and those kinds of things and that’s hard to do,” said Taylor.

It’s hard to do, but Brian Bennett found a way to make a high-end Mother’s Day meal happen. He’s boxing up gourmet picnic brunches at Bennett’s Kitchen in Roseville. Some of their picnic brunches have salmon, prawns and even a bottle of wine to go with it.

“I think it’s super special. Everybody knows the kind of situation we’re in. To be able to take this kind of food home and put it out on the table and share it with your family and friends, it’s awesome,” said Bennett.

Everyone has had to roll with the punches and Christina Falls knows that firsthand. Falls opened Floral Falls florist shop in Elk Grove right before the shutdown. Now she’s reopening just days before Mother’s Day, has seen a sudden rush of business, and is still taking orders.

“Busy since the morning getting one phone call after another. I’m very happy I can put a smile on peoples’ face. It’s a very touching time right now,” said Falls.

Although challenging, everyone agrees they’re happy to do it for all the moms.

“They always juggle a lot of things but this year has been even more challenging, so I think this year’s Mother’s Day should be even more special,” said Taylor.

Several local restaurants like Bennett’s in Roseville are offering special Mother’s Day boxed meals curbside, including Selland’s in Sacramento. As of Friday afternoon, Sheldon Inn in Elk Grove had already taken hundreds of Mother’s Day meal orders and with limited staff during the shelter-in-place order, they couldn’t handle many more orders.