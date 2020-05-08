SAN ANDREAS (CBS13) – A high-speed motorcycle chase led to a man’s arrest in San Andreas who was previously released from custody due to the statewide zero-bail order while facing several charges in three separate counties, the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said they believed the suspect, Brian Matthew Dehart, 33, of San Andreas, posed a significant threat to the public and were able to get an increase in bail of $350,000 approved to keep Dehart behind bars following his arrest on Friday.

The sheriff’s office said that deputies attempted a traffic stop on Dehart on May 3 due to excessive speeds on a motorcycle with a female passenger along westbound Highway 12, just east of Toyon between San Andreas and Valley Springs.

Deputies said Dehart came to a stop at the intersection of Highway 12 and Highway 26 and yelled at the passenger to get off. As the passenger was getting off, deputies said Dehart sped away causing the passenger’s leg to get tangled up knocking her to the ground.

The pursuit of Dehart continued along Highway 12, as deputies said he reached speeds of over 100 miles per hour and passed several vehicles while crossing over a double-yellowed line.

Dehart’s unsafe driving forced deputies to end the pursuit and he was later located and arrested on May 8.

Officials said Dehart was previously arrested on November 26, 2019, and faces charges of vehicle theft, child cruelty, possession of methamphetamine for sale, possession of marijuana for sale, two charges of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, possession of a concealed dagger, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of illegal fireworks. Officials said he also had a felony warrant out of San Joaquin County for revocation of supervised release and two felony warrants in Tuolumne County for violating probation and possession of a controlled substance while in jail.

The sheriff’s office said Dehart was ultimately released from custody due to the zero-bail order on April 15 while facing cases in each of the three counties.