SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Officers say a DUI suspect was lucky to escape with just minor injuries after they crashed into a big rig on Highway 50 Friday morning.

The incident happened along the westbound side of the freeway, near 65th Avenue.

California Highway Patrol says officers responded around 7 a.m. and found that an Infiniti had been involved in a crash with a big rig. Several lanes were blocked due to the crash, officers say.

Officers suspect the Infiniti driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

That driver also allegedly told officers he was on his way to work, CHP says. His name has not been released at this point.

The Infiniti driver has been arrested. The truck driver was not hurt in the crash.