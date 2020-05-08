SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — All Californians are being urged to vote by mail come the November Election – and the governor is making it as easy as possible.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced at his Friday press conference that he had just signed an executive order giving all voters mailed ballots.

The governor cited health concerns over the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and how it may not subside in time, for the order.

“California will not force voters to choose between protecting their health and exercising their right to vote."

"California will not force voters to choose between protecting their health and exercising their right to vote." -Secretary of State Alex Padilla

“No Californian should be forced to risk their health in order to exercise their right to vote,” Newsom said.

California Secretary of State Alex Padilla, who spoke by phone at the governor’s press conference, noted that in-person voting would still be available. However, the state will be looking at implementing strict social distancing rules for people who decide to vote at a polling place.

“Today we become the first state in the nation to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic by mailing every registered voter a ballot,” Padilla said. “We are meeting our obligation to provide an accessible, secure, and safe election this November.”

Padilla also assured people worried that they would not have to pay to mail their ballot, as postage will be pre-paid.

Newsom said counties will have until May 30 to come up with a plan of how to properly prepare for in-person voting.