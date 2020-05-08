ROCKLIN (CBS13) — Officers say a Rocklin homeowner who went to check on a noise they heard in their backyard was shot at by an unknown suspect early Friday morning.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. near the 3200 block of Outlook Drive.

Rocklin police say a homeowner reported hearing a noise in their backyard and went to check it out. As they opened the back door, a suspect ran away.

While running, police say the suspect fired off at least five shots from a handgun at the homeowner.

The bullets penetrated the walls of the home, but police say no one was hurt.

Detectives are now investigating the incident. No description of the suspect has been released at this point.