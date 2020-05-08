



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — With temperatures rising, Sacramento beaches were packed Friday afternoon with people trying to beat the heat, making it difficult to social distance.

Carly Nelson came to the river with a plan Friday.

“If you’re going to go out on the water, I’d say just do it with people you’ve already been quarantined with,” she said.

Rosko Canady, one of the only beachgoers Friday afternoon that could be seen wearing a face mask, was trying to avoid catching heat from park rangers.

“Hey, I’m social distancing,” Canady said.

But it didn’t seem like many other people were.

“I guess coming here was a little bit of a risk, but it’s not that big of a deal,” another beachgoer said.

READ ALSO: Is It Okay To Visit Your Mom In-Person On Mother’s Day?

Sacramento County Park Rangers, on the other hand, have a major responsibility. On top of worrying about the cold water, which can lead to hypothermia and possible drownings, they’re also facing coronavirus and social distancing issues.

Park rangers have not had to make coronavirus-related arrests yet, but they will continue to patrol the beaches and ask that patrons mind their behavior.

“We definitely want to encourage CDC’s recommendations and the governor’s recommendation for social distancing,” Sacramento County Park Rangers Chief Wade Derby said. “We definitely know that people are coming out to recreate and we are open for business as they say.”

Despite Friday’s crowds, Sacramento County does not plan on adding extra rangers to their patrols this weekend.