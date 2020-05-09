ELK GROVE (CBS13) – Crews are investigating a fire in Elk Grove that has damaged two homes on Saturday, the Cosumnes Fire Department said.

The fire station said the fire was first reported at 5:30 p.m. and one of the homes had significant damage.

No injuries were reported although people were home at the time of the fire and it is unclear if anyone has been displaced.

Fire officials said the flames started in between both homes in the 4300 block of Birdseye Way and spread to both homes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No further details were released.