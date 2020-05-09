SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Nearly 200 cars rolled down a Sacramento street on Saturday, all for retiring preschool teacher Anita Womack, who’s better known to students as “Miss Anita.” Womack is not only retiring but is also making a big life decision after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Womack has been a Sacramento City Unified School District preschool teacher for 30 years.

“We always did a lot of are which I really enjoyed and that made me who I am today. I enjoy art and I really love Miss Anita,” said former student Alyssa Willis.

While Miss Anita has spent the last three decades inspiring young students, she’s also spent much of that time battling relentless cancer.

“She has fought very hard and long and unfortunately it’s coming to an end but we have had a great woman in our lives,” said her son Joseph Vazquez.

Now ready to retire from teaching, Miss Anita has also decided to stop her cancer treatment.

“I’ve shared my Mom with all these people for a long time and I’m glad to do so. She’s a treasure to us all,” said Vazquez.

Her family, friends and generations of former students wanted to let her know and see the impact she’s had on so many lives.

“It’s so awesome, to just see her out, she’s like the best,” said longtime friend Kristen Dawidzcik.