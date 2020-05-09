Kyle Larson Returns To Racing In World Of Outlaws EventThe resurrection of Kyle Larson's career began with a 25-hour drive from California to Iowa for a $15,000-to-win World of Outlaws race.

Woods-Manning, Mickelson-Brady Champions For Charity Details AnnouncedTiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning all set for The Match: Champions for Charity to raise money for COVID-19 relief.

Former Sacramento Kings Executives Say The Team Should Not Be Able to Profit Off the PandemicSome former Kings executives say they are shocked that the organization is charging the state $500,000 a month to rent the shuttered Sleep Train Arena to be used as a field hospital site for COVD-19 patients.

WWE Money In The Bank 2020 Picks: Ladder Matches At WWE HeadquartersWWE's Money In The Bank pay-per-view will include concurrent men's and women's ladder matches contested at WWE headquarters.