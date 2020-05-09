Comments
NATOMAS (CBS13) – The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a shooting that hospitalized one person late Friday night in Natomas.
Authorities said the victim suffered one gunshot wound and is expected to survive. His identity was not released.
The shooting happened shortly before 11 p.m. in the 2200 block of La Casa Way.
There was no suspect information released. No other injuries were reported.
Anyone with information relevant to the shooting is asked to contact the Sacramento Police Department.