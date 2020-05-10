Comments
SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Two people are dead after a late-night shooting in South Sacramento on Saturday, the Sacramento Police Department said.
The shooting happened at around 9:15 in the 1400 block of Meadowview Road.
Police said two male victims were located at the scene with life-threatening gunshot wounds. One died at the scene and the other died later at the hospital. Their identities were not released.
The police department said the investigation is still in its early stages and no suspect information was made available.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Sacramento Police Department.