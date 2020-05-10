CARMICHAEL (CBS13) – It was a hero’s welcome at Sacramento International Airport on Sunday for a local doctor arriving home from assisting on the coronavirus frontlines in New York City.

Anticipation was building, as doctors and nurses at Mercy San Juan Medical Center all waited for Doctor Nathan Beckerman.

“Definitely wasn’t expecting that,” Beckerman said.

“He deserves this so much,” said Susan Browning, a registered nurse. “He’s one of our favorite doctors.”

Beckerman is one of the California doctors who were sent to New York City to help physicians and hospitals in the coronavirus hotspot.

Some anxiety did creep into the doctor’s mind before heading to the concrete jungle.

“I used all of the appropriate PPE while I was there, and my wife and I are relatively young and relatively healthy people,” he said. “So you know we did our own personal risk assessment and felt that it was the right thing to do.”

The good doctor tells CBS13 that the group of California doctors was seeing a lot more coronavirus cases and those who were much sicker in New York than in our area. Beckerman said he was there to help but also to learn from others who took the doctor’s oath in the COVID-19 hotspot.

“That was one of the reasons, was to help provide relief to the docs who have been working so hard in New York City. But also to learn from them,” Beckerman said. “So that should ramp things up here in Sacramento. We know a little bit more about how to cope with this virus.”

Beckerman says that he was impressed that the emergency room surge had passed and with how the hospital adjusted operations to help medical staff – something his colleagues are eager to hear about.

“The minute we can we’re going to talk to him about every little detail, everything that’s going on,” Browning said.

Dr. Beckerman said he is just glad to be back home and at his home hospital.

“I went and did what I hope, you know, a lot of my colleagues would do if they had the opportunity,” he said.