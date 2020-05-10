NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) – Dining in at a Nevada County restaurant could soon get the green light this week as officials push to move further into phase two of California’s four-phase coronavirus reopening plan.

County officials are scheduled for a conference call on Monday with the California Department of Public Health in hopes of getting the approval.

If approved, places like retail stores, malls, dog groomers, and yes, dine-in at restaurants are set to get the green light to fully reopen – and residents say they are more than ready.

“It’s definitely crazy I didn’t expect any of that to happen,” Aiden, a Grass Valley resident said.

Due to the pandemic, Aiden lost his job at Del Oro theater in downtown Grass Valley. He’s since had to pick up work at the grocery store, but he and many workers at hundreds of businesses throughout the county are optimistic they’ll get their old jobs back.

“Hopefully, I’ll go back as soon as it reopens,” Aiden said.

Movie theaters are a part of phase 3, but Nevada County is getting closer to that goal by announcing their push for full implementation of phase 2 this week – which would be a go with state approval.

“Our Public Official Dr. Cutler and Public Director will be on that call,” a county supervisor said. “It would just be them, no one leaning over their shoulders.”

It comes days after the county began curbside retail as Gov. Gavin Newsom transitioned the state into a limited phase two.

“I don’t think we’ll get to Phase 3 until July,” the county supervisor said.

A school superintendent with the county also said schools could be reopening as early as August 17.

Business not allowed to reopen in phase two are: