Sacramento County Chase Ends With Crash, Minor ArrestedA pursuit and two crashes through Sacramento County ended with the arrest of a minor in Citrus Heights, authorities said.

'We Felt Safe With Everything': Raft Rental Reopens With Changes On The WaterIt took some hurdles to get over before American River Raft Rentals could reopen, but with rule changes and social distancing measures put into place, rafters were able to head back out into the water this weekend.

Taking The Next Step: Nevada County May Soon Move Further Into Phase 2 Of Coronavirus ReopeningsDining in at a Nevada County restaurant could soon get the green light this week as officials push to move further into phase two of California's four-phase coronavirus reopening plan.

Viral Video Sensation 'Double Rainbow Guy' Dies At 57Paul L. Vasquez, the burly mountain man whose awestruck reaction upon seeing a double rainbow propelled him to Internet stardom and turned him into a folk hero, has died in Central California. He was 57.