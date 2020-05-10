CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – A pursuit and two crashes through Sacramento County ended with the arrest of a minor in Citrus Heights, authorities said.
The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy spotted a wanted vehicle out of Citrus Heights at around 7:35 p.m. traveling behind them.
The suspect vehicle led law enforcement on a chase and two separate crashes ensued.
The first involved the pursuing deputy attempting to perform a PIT maneuver to bring the suspect vehicle to a stop in the area of Hazelnut Court and Greenback Lane. This effort caused the patrol vehicle to become disabled and the suspect vehicle to crash into multiple cars and a pole, the sheriff’s office said. The suspect vehicle was able to continue driving.
The second PIT maneuver attempt in the area of Fair Oaks Boulevard and Woodlake Hills Drive near Orangevale. Authorities said the second attempt was successful and the suspect, a minor, was placed under arrest.
No further information was released.