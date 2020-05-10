  • CBS13On Air

STOCKTON (CBS13) – The Stockton Police Department said officers responding to reports of shots fired during a fight arrested a man found in possession of two loaded guns.

The incident happened late Saturday at around 11:30 p.m. in the area of El Dorado Street and Harding Way.

The suspect, Anthony Woods, 28, was located at the scene with the loaded firearms and apprehended, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Stockton police said Woods faces charges of resisting arrest, negligent discharge of a firearm and other weapons charges.

